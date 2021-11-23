Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man on a DUI manslaughter charge following the Sunday night crash on Crawfordville Road that killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150 that rear-ended the sedan the woman was riding in. Both vehicles spun out of control as a result, with the truck exiting the road’s right shoulder and stopping in the grass. The sedan hit a vehicle in front of it before stopping in the northbound lane of Crawfordville Road, facing west, according to FHP’s crash report.

A Leon County paramedic pronounced the woman, who was seven months pregnant, and her unborn child dead at the scene at 8:54 p.m., the arrest affidavit says.

FHP troopers responded to the scene on US Highway 319, which was about a quarter-mile north of Glover Road, around 9:30 p.m., the affidavit says.

Peterson voluntarily agreed to a field sobriety test for one of the troopers, according to the affidavit. The trooper determined Peterson was impaired and arrested him on the scene for DUI manslaughter.

Peterson, 46, was taken to the Leon County Jail.

FHP’s crash report says both Peterson and the sedan’s driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. The report also said the driver of the third vehicle and the 6-year-old boy riding with him were not hurt. That driver still had control of his vehicle and stopped on the right shoulder of Crawfordville Road, facing south, after the crash, according to FHP.

FHP’s crash report indicates the woman who died was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash happened.

