FAMU fans and students get hype ahead of the Florida Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rivalry renewed.

The Florida Classic is back and it has rattlers everywhere ready to cheer their team on.

Thousands will be ascending on Camping World Stadium this weekend for the festivities including many from the capital city.

An undefeated regular season at Bragg Memorial Stadium may be over but that means nothing to FAMU fans if they don’t win this weekend.

Friday the campus was quiet but that’s only because most students already made their way down to Orlando for the big game and if you were looking for some last second tickets you may have been out of luck. People on campus say that student tickets have been sold out for over a week with general admission tickets having a similar result showing just how excited everyone is to be a part of this weekend and how the team’s record adds to this excitement.

“I think a lot of people have been keeping up more with the games than a couple others years because for one we’re coming back from COVID and the pandemic and two we’ve been winning and been on a good winning streak,” said FAMU freshman Brandon Young. “The game energy has been up every game.”

The last time FAMU beat Bethune Cookman in this rivalry dates all the way back to 2010.

And to put things into perspective, a couple students said that if FAMU loses then they don’t know if they can call themselves rattlers anymore, a reminder of how big this game really is.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.