FAMU and Power of Life Foundation host Thanksgiving food giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU and the Power of Life Foundation held a Thanksgiving Community Outreach event on Tuesday, giving away 500 turkeys.

The Power of Life nonprofit travels around the southeast.

“We’re at FAMU Bragg stadium, we’re excited, and we’re doing our Thanksgiving giveaway,” Teresa Berger, the Associate Director of Power of Life said. “This is our third one, we’ve done one in Georgia, one in Alabama, and this is our one in Florida.”

Berger is a FAMU graduate herself.

The group partnered with local organizations for the event.

“Our big thing is partnering with local organizations, FAMU, Ahmed Temple Number 37, Walmart, Second Harvest, to show that there are local organizations here who care about people,” Berger said.

Executive Director Lane Harper spoke about the need in the community.

“Jobs are still closing and people are still financially struggling,” Harper said. “We’re just trying to make a positive impact within the community and the surrounding areas, to just give people back something that they might be missing at home, and we just want to bring them over to the next day.”

He encouraged others to give back this holiday season.

“It’s about time we all come together. It doesn’t matter your background, your race, your culture, it’s just all about giving back and reciprocity,” Harper said.

Theodous Baker, the President of Ahmed Temple Number 37, explained the layout of the event.

“There’s a welcome station that provides hand sanitizer as well as masks and snacks. There’s another station that allows those individuals to provide donations to the organization,” Baker said. “There’s a station where turkeys are being distributed, one per vehicle. There’s another station where dry goods and being given in addition to fruits and potatoes.”

Baker enjoys helping his community, adding that those who have the ability to give, should.

“I think it’s necessary to bless others in giving,” Baker said.

Many volunteers were involved with Tuesday’s event, including Second Harvest, the Shriners, and even a group of high school students who play flag football together.

