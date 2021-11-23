FAMU seeing uptick in COVID testing ahead of Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 testing is picking up at Florida A&M University this week as people get tested before hitting the road for Thanksgiving.

Site staff say testing has almost doubled over the last few days.

It’s a different sight than what we saw least year ahead of Thanksgiving, with long lines wrapped around Bragg Memorial Stadium. But, still, hundreds of people are getting tested every day.

Site staff say the numbers started going up on Saturday. They’re administering about 600 tests per day.

That’s compared to about 300 just a couple of weeks ago.

Dr. Tanya Tatum, Director of Student Health Services, says getting tested is just another tool to make sure you’re keeping yourself and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving.

“Particularly if you think you’ve been around someone who tested positive or you were in a really big crowd and you aren’t sure,” Tatum said. “So, just use that as one more thing you can use to try and stay healthy and to minimize your risk of exposure and the risk of exposing other people.”

Staff say with FAMU’s success on the football field, there’s been a lot of traveling to games so it’s a good sign that a lot of students have been going to get tested.

The site will be open on Wednesday but will be closed for the rest of the week beginning Thursday. Those who are planning to travel for Thanksgiving are encouraged to get tested before doing so, especially if you aren’t vaccinated.

