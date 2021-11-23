FAMU students donate Thanksgiving meals to local food pantry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Florida A&M University are in the spirit of giving early, donating over 20 boxes of food to Project Annie, a local food pantry.

The food shelf offers meals and free food items to people in the community. Now with the donations from The College of Social Sciences Arts and Humanity, Project Annie will be able to provide families of up to four people with chicken, turkey, greens beans and more for the holiday.

Precious Johnson, the Leadership and Service Living Learn Communities, community service chair, and organizer of the giveaway said she got the idea from a cheerleading team she was previously on. She shared that she feels like Project Annie was the perfect organization to partner with, since Ms. Annie has dedicated her time to giving back as well.

“I think giving back to your community, and you know, you’re seeing people coming around now they’re coming in, trying to see what’s in the boxes. It feels good you know. It feels good to help not only a woman who’s helping the community, but to help people in the community as well,” said Johnson.

Several students and FAMU staff members , including the CSSAH Dean Dr. Valencia Matthews dropped off the boxes, cases of water and other pantry items.

Founder of Project Annie, Ms. Annie said to the group she is thankful for their help and that donations like this make a big difference in the community. According to Johnson this is the first year the L&S-LLC organization has done an event like this and she believes it went so well, the students will keep it going in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.