Man arrested for firing gun on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a man who fired a gun while trying to steal money from two women on West Tennessee Street early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Tennessee St. Officers were called to the area about a possible robbery. TPD says the suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Page, pulled a handgun on the women and fired one shot into the air.

Officers found Page in the area, detained him and found a gun in his jacket pocket.

“It was also discovered the subject had two active warrants out of Leon County,” the incident report states.

According to the Leon County Jail website, Page faces disorderly conduct, resisting an officer with violence and carrying concealed, unlicensed firearm charges.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.