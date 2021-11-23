Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department says its assistant chief died early Tuesday morning from a brief illness.

Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Perry Police Department has the unfortunate responsibility of informing everyone that we have suffered a loss in our law enforcement family,” PPD says.

PPD says Franklin was an integral part of the department since he served as operations commander. Franklin spent his whole career in law enforcement with PPD, ultimately reaching the rank of captain and serving as assistant chief of police.

“We honor him in saying his guidance, honor, and faithful service will be forever missed,” PPD says.

