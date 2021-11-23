Advertisement

“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond

Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been granted bond.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mother and best friend of a Taylor County murder victim are speaking out after the man accused in the death is granted bond.

Kenneth Burns is accused of killing his 40-year-old ex-wife, Lori, in his Perry home in May 2020.

Since then, he has been in the Taylor County jail. But that could change.

During a pre-trial hearing last week, a judge granted Burns a $1 million bond, leaving those close to the victim shocked.

“It’s like never ending for me,” said Patricia Shiflett, who had to bury her first-born child.

“I re-live her being killed, what she went through, was she begging for her life? Was she begging for her son, my grandchild’s life?”

Month after month, Shiflett signs onto zoom for pre-trial hearings, to “represent her daughter” each time.

Last week, she says she was stunned at what unfolded: “I’m angry. I’m hurt.”

Shiflett says Kenneth Burns’ mother spoke in the hearing, asking he be granted bond. In the end, the judge did.

Burns needs $100,000 to leave jail, according to Shiflett.

Leslie Dean was Lori’s best friend for years. She also was distraught to learn Burns may get out.

“It is a slap in the face. And it is disgusting...and I really wish someone could explain to us exactly how they came to the point where they believe he is entitled to that. He’s not entitled to anything,” she said.

In Florida, bond for someone accused of a capital crime requires a hearing.

One of the few high profile examples in the Big Bend came in 2017, during the murder trial of Adam Frasch.

He was accused of murdering his wife. He was granted bond.

His defense attorney Clyde Taylor told WCTV the burden is on the state to show overwhelming evidence of guilt. Otherwise, a judge can grant bond.

It’s a tough reality for victim’s families.

“It’ll never make sense,” Dean said. “Never.”

At last check, Burns had not bonded out of the Taylor County Jail.

WCTV requested comment from his defense attorney, but has not yet heard back.

The State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit, John Durrett, declined to comment on an active case.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
Playoff bound! Rattlers earn FCS at-large bid, return to playoff after 20 year absence
A Gadsden County Deputy left the hospital just five days after getting shot in the line of duty.
GCSO deputy released from the hospital five days after getting shot
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested

Latest News

On Monday hundreds of meal boxes were packed up and delivered to families in Leon County.
Celebrate Baptist Church donates Turkey dinners to incarcerated families
TCAC holds protest to react to Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Tallahassee activists and attorneys react to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
FAMU get themselves prepared for the Florida Classic.
FAMU fans and students get hype ahead of the Florida Classic
Quincy City Commissioners held an emergency meeting to fire their city manager.
City of Quincy elected officials speak out about the firing of their City Manager