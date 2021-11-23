Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Georgia man following standoff

The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest following a standoff at a home...
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest following a standoff at a home in the 2500 block of Country Club Drive.(City of Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest following a standoff at a home in the 2500 block of Country Club Drive.

TPD says 28-year-old Jeremy Adkins was taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Georgia.

According to officials, Adkins barricaded himself inside the home alone. TPD says, due to “the nature of the incident,” the department’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (TAC) went to the scene and nearby residences were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say nearly two hours after contact was initially made with Adkins, he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

