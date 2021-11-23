Tallahassee police investigating stabbing on Jackson Bluff Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Monday night stabbing on Jackson Bluff Road.

According to TPD, the stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Road. The victim was visiting a neighbor when the suspect confronted him outside the apartment, the incident report says.

Police say the suspect hit the victim with a board, then stabbed him. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment.

“Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located,” the incident report states.

Police did say they managed to identify the suspect, but they were still at large as of Tuesday morning.

