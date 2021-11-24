Advertisement

3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 267 was closed just before noon Wednesday as authorities responded to an RV fire nearby.

The call about the fire at a property off Lee Miller Road came in around 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office public information officer.

According to a WCSO Facebook post, the intersection of Highway 267 and Wakulla Springs was closed so a helicopter could pick up a victim and fly them to the hospital.

Three injuries were reported in the fire, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The scene was just north of Bloxham, according to WCSO.

That portion of Highway 267 has reopened to traffic.

Officials say it’s unclear at this point what caused the fire.

WCSO is the lead agency in this incident, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating it as well.

