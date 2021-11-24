Advertisement

FAMU receives $15K in donations to help homeless students

Florida A&M University received $15,000 in donations to help 300 students who are homeless or...
Florida A&M University received $15,000 in donations to help 300 students who are homeless or facing homelessness, according to a press release.(FAMU NAA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University received $15,000 in donations to help 300 students who are homeless or facing homelessness, according to a press release.

During the FAMU National Alumni Association Distinguished Awards Banquet before the Florida Classic, event chair Doris L. Hicks presented a $10,000 check to the university to help those students, FAMU says.

Hicks says a recent encounter with a church bus filled with homeless men and women in her hometown of Lakeland inspired her to make the donation for struggling students. Hicks, who is the president of the Polk County Alumni Chapter and FAMU NAA National Scholarship Program chair, donates to the Student Emergency Fund every month.

She said she wanted to do more.

“I started raising money after seeing those homeless people,” she said. “I sent letters; I called my friends; I asked everybody I met - people I knew and people I didn’t know. It is important to me.”

Shortly after Hicks presented the big check on Friday, Nov. 19, Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert stepped up and gave an additional $5,000 to help students in need.

Gilbert himself said he experienced homelessness while he was a FAMU student.

“I slept in my car for a semester,” Gilbert said.

The coronavirus pandemic increased the need for donations, since students’ hardships have been amplified during these times, according to Shawnta Friday-Stroud, vice president for University Advancement and the executive director of the FAMU Foundation.

“We are hearing about more cases of students who are either homeless or near homeless,” Friday-Stroud said. “This makes a big difference.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison
Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond
Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s...
Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

Latest News

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
tallahassee fire department
No injuries reported in 7 Hills Health and Rehab Center fire
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus vaccine
Florida appeals in health care vaccine case
The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death