Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials across the Peach State are reacting to the recent verdict of the three men charged in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Arbey was a victim of “vigilantism that has no place in Georgia.”

Attorney General Chris Carr said the verdict “brings us one step closer to justice, healing and reconciliation for Ahmaud’s family, the community, the state and the nation.”

Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock said he was grateful to the jury for their service and for a “verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered.”

Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia’s 4th District said he’s praying for comfort for Arbery’s family and friends.

“This verdict speaks also, to the direction where Georgia is headed,” Johnson said. “Forward, not back.”

Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st Congressional District said justice was served on Wednesday.

Others in Southwest Georgia have also reacted to the verdict.

Valdosta State University President Dr. Richard Carvajal said Arbery’s death resonated with many.

