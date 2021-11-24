Advertisement

‘General Hospital’ fires actor Steve Burton over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for...
FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for "General Hospital" in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 were denied.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Steve Burton announced on Instagram that he was released from “General Hospital” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions were denied.

“This is about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this,” Burton said in his video post on Instagram.

Burton went on to say how grateful he is for his time with “General Hospital” and hopes that maybe he could return to finish his role on the show after the mandates are lifted.

“I love it there,” he said of the soap opera. “I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful.”

Burton was unsure of what his last air date would be and said it may have already happened.

“I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. It’s always been my perspective, so I’m excited to see what the future brings,” Burton said, ending the post by wishing everyone an “awesome Thanksgiving.”

Throughout his career, Burton has won two and has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, according to IMDB. He’s also a four-time winner of the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond
Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022
Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s...
Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

Latest News

tallahassee fire department
No injuries reported in 7 Hills Health and Rehab Center fire
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13,...
US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus vaccine
Florida appeals in health care vaccine case
Peter Buck died at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, Subway said in a statement....
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90