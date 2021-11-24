Grocery stores and shoppers adjusting to supply chain shortages as they prepare for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With thanksgiving just days away people are making their way to their local grocery stores to get all the items they need but at some stores you may not be able to stock up like you’re used to.

Stores like Publix and Winn-Dixie have put limitations on the number of items customers can purchase with other stores working to ensure they’re fully stocked.

People are piling into stores like Fresh 4 Less to finish their Thanksgiving shopping lists but supply chain issues are making it tougher to get what you need than in years past.

Turkey day is around the corner, and with supplies being hard to come by, stores are doing what they can to keep up.

“This year we’ve worked extra hard working with our wholesalers, the manufacturers, our warehouses, our local vendors and we’ve really reached out this year to work extra hard to make sure we have that,” explained Fresh 4 Less Store Manager Marc Pageau.

Stores like Publix and Winn Dixie have put limitations on items like bacon, pie fillings, canned cranberry sauce and turkeys but others like Fresh 4 Less say they have no limitations.

“We’re not. You can come get what you need right now we’re still in stock. We’re bringing trucks in everyday and still have another one coming tonight,” said Pageau. “We’ll be open tomorrow, we’ll be open thanksgiving day.”

Shoppers say they’re taking advantage of supplies in stock wherever they can get them in order to prepare for Thursday’s feasts.

“I’m going to start cutting up my vegetables, cooking my meat in advance so all I have to do is wash my vegetables and add them,” said Tallahassee resident Carla Knight.

Shoppers say they’re grateful for what they are able to receive this holiday season.

“We need to remember what all of this good stuff actually comes from,” exclaimed Tallahassee resident David Busch. “And while yes, it is the farmers but it’s also the grace of god that allows us to have plenty on the dinner table this thanksgiving.”

If your family starts cooking Thanksgiving dishes a day before the big day, store managers suggest to get what you need now while supplies last.

Chains like Publix and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving day but Food 4 Less says they will be open on Thanksgiving from 7am to 2pm.

