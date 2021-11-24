Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison
Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022
Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s...
Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

Latest News

Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through TLH between Thanksgiving and the...
TLH numbers near pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving holiday
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks