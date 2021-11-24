No injuries reported in 7 Hills Health and Rehab Center fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Seven Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center Wednesday morning.

Crews were sent to 3333 Capital Medical Blvd. around 5 a.m. and found smoke in the building upon arrival, the department says.

Firefighters found the fire inside a heating and air conditioning unit and extinguished it, according to TFD.

“Most of the smoke was in the cafeteria area, and staff on scene had moved residents to uninvolved areas of the facility,” the press release posted on Facebook says.

TFD says the fire caused around $20,000 in damages. No injuries were reported in this fire, and the facility was able to stay open and care for its resident, according to the department.

