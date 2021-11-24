Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dishing out hot food with a side of fellowship: An early Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by hundreds on Wednesday at The Salvation Army.

Every year, community volunteers help to make sure others have a chance to celebrate the holiday. This year, the Salvation Army is prepared to feed about 500 people.

For the Salvation Army and its volunteers, the season of giving thanks means giving back, scooping up sides and giving others a seat at the table.

“A lot of the people that come and that we’re serving don’t get that Thanksgiving fellowship that we’re used to with family and friends around the table,” said the Salvation Army’s Captain Ashlee Wildish. “So to be able to offer that, safe warm place for them to come.”

Captain Wildish says after the COVID-19 pandemic, the community meal can serve up a sense of normalcy.

“This gives people an opportunity to come, to sit together, to fellowship, to come out of that isolation,” Wildish said.

Each full plate filled by volunteers.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis were among those on the serving line this year.

For the Florida High baseball team, giving back is a team tradition. Players say their coach has always instilled in them that life is bigger than baseball.

“We’ve done this for so long that we even have eighth graders and seventh graders coming with us now,” said Florida High senior Boone Hosey.

“It’s always try to help out when you can, be a helping hand, give out to the less fortunate, and just be a good civilian. It goes a long way,” added Reagan Pfeiffer, another senior.

Louise Hanson enjoyed the holiday with her son and two grandkids.

She’s 101 years old.

When asked what her secret is, she said, ““Trust in the Good Lord, eat right, and be nice to everybody whether you like them or not.”

And, of course, a sport at the table alongside family.

Hanson’s family says she was the one who always cooked Thanksgiving dinner. She says it feels great not have to do all the hard work.

