Advertisement

Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds Wednesday

Dishing out hot food with a side of fellowship: An early Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by...
Dishing out hot food with a side of fellowship: An early Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by hundreds on Wednesday at The Salvation Army.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dishing out hot food with a side of fellowship: An early Thanksgiving meal was enjoyed by hundreds on Wednesday at The Salvation Army.

Every year, community volunteers help to make sure others have a chance to celebrate the holiday. This year, the Salvation Army is prepared to feed about 500 people.

For the Salvation Army and its volunteers, the season of giving thanks means giving back, scooping up sides and giving others a seat at the table.

“A lot of the people that come and that we’re serving don’t get that Thanksgiving fellowship that we’re used to with family and friends around the table,” said the Salvation Army’s Captain Ashlee Wildish. “So to be able to offer that, safe warm place for them to come.”

Captain Wildish says after the COVID-19 pandemic, the community meal can serve up a sense of normalcy.

“This gives people an opportunity to come, to sit together, to fellowship, to come out of that isolation,” Wildish said.

Each full plate filled by volunteers.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis were among those on the serving line this year.

For the Florida High baseball team, giving back is a team tradition. Players say their coach has always instilled in them that life is bigger than baseball.

“We’ve done this for so long that we even have eighth graders and seventh graders coming with us now,” said Florida High senior Boone Hosey.

“It’s always try to help out when you can, be a helping hand, give out to the less fortunate, and just be a good civilian. It goes a long way,” added Reagan Pfeiffer, another senior.

Louise Hanson enjoyed the holiday with her son and two grandkids.

She’s 101 years old.

When asked what her secret is, she said, ““Trust in the Good Lord, eat right, and be nice to everybody whether you like them or not.”

And, of course, a sport at the table alongside family.

Hanson’s family says she was the one who always cooked Thanksgiving dinner. She says it feels great not have to do all the hard work.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison
Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022
Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s...
Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

Latest News

More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through TLH between Thanksgiving and the...
TLH numbers near pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving holiday
He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
He was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as...
Valdosta man arrested for vehicle theft