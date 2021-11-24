Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested for vehicle theft

He was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as...
He was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as well as theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested for vehicle theft Tuesday, according to the police department.

Around 3:20 p.m., police said an officer saw a possible stolen 2015 Infiniti Q50 at Hudson Dockett Homes in the 800 block of South Fry Street.

After further investigation by detectives and others, officers determined that Issac Miller, 25, had been in possession of the vehicle and was driving it earlier in the day.

Miller was taken into custody for an active warrant from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, as well as theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This was great work by our patrol officer who observed this vehicle and even though steps had been made to conceal the identity of the vehicle, through investigation our officer was able to confirm that it was stolen. Detectives were able to follow up and identify who had been in possession of the vehicle,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Lori Burns was murdered in a Perry home in May 2020. Now the man accused of the crime has been...
“A slap in the face:” family of Taylor Co. murder victim upset suspect granted bond
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison
Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022
Captain Michael Eugene Franklin was a member of PPD for 27 years, according to the department’s...
Perry assistant police chief dies from brief illness

Latest News

He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase
25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood.
Ga. officials react to verdict in Arbery killing
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
Florida A&M University received $15,000 in donations to help 300 students who are homeless or...
FAMU receives $15K in donations to help homeless students