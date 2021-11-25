Advertisement

Cordele manufacturing plant deemed inoperable after Tuesday’s fire

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - We have new details surrounding Tuesday’s fire at the West Fraser plant in Cordele.

It is confirmed that fire crews were able to successfully knock out the blaze. Crisp County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Postell said that his team was called out to the West Fraser plant on US Highway 280 West.

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire(WALB)

When his team arrived, he said heavy flames were coming through the roof. The cause of the fire is still unknown but Chief Postell said they received help from several neighboring fire departments including Vienna, Cordele, Ashburn, Sumter County, Turner County, Americus, along with others.

Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire
Update on Cordelle Manufacturing Plant Fire(WALB)

“You know, we appreciate the assistance of all the units that responded and helped us. We wouldn’t have been able to complete the task without their assistance,” said Postell.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the building was deemed inoperable.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
Three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty.
Local leaders and activists reacted to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict
More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through TLH between Thanksgiving and the...
TLH numbers near pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving holiday
He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase

Latest News

Another passing cold front will bring near-freezing temperatures again to most of our area...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov. 26
Another passing cold front will bring near-freezing temperatures again to most of our area...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov. 26
Around 4000 people anxiously waited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 46th Annual...
46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot returns for in-person races
Dr. Walter L. Smith died at 86.
FAMU’s 7th president Dr. Walter L. Smith dead at 86
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to the community in Tallahassee's Frenchtown.
Project Annie celebrates Thanksgiving with 23rd annual food giveaway