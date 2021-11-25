Local nonprofit ensures everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers at The Plant, a Tallahassee nonprofit, ensured everyone had a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. They held their annual holiday food share and invited the community to stop by to enjoy the feast.

The owner of the nonprofit Paul Rutkovsky said, “This is part of a relatively long history of The Plant of providing food for those that either can’t afford it or they’re unhoused in the neighborhood.”

Rutkovsky added there are so many people that need help and The Plant aims to play a role in meeting that need.

The organization also gives away free clothes and food all year long.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.