‘Ridiculous’: Thanksgiving travelers react to high gas prices

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As millions of Floridians fuel up for holiday travels, their wallets are taking a hit.

The average gas price per gallon in Florida was $3.35 as of Monday. That’s the highest it’s been since 2014.

Drivers at the Leon rest stop along I-10 say they’re excited to be hitting the road and visiting loved ones, but seeing the high prices at the gas pump is disheartening.

In the state of Florida, it costs about 50 dollars on average to fill a 15-gallon tank. Prices in the state have jumped more than ten cents in the past week, and AAA predicts prices will hit their highest of the year this week.

Still, this isn’t stopping people from traveling.

Dean Gardner and his family are traveling 400 miles from Jacksonville, Florida to Mobile, Alabama.

“The traffic is very heavy,” Gardner said. “And as far as gas prices, before you ask, yes, they are ridiculous. And it doesn’t look like they’re getting any better.”

Drivers say there are a lot of vehicles on the road today and plenty of highway patrol cars, reminding people not to rush-- there will still be turkey when you get there.

