46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot returns for in-person races

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 4000 people anxiously waited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey trot.

Last year the event went virtual due to COVID. Participants were asked to film themselves running and then upload the videos, a change that many racers shared just didn’t feel the same.

One returning runner, Kelsey Carlton said her favorite part about the in-person trot is the energy when everyone takes off and she was excited to share that experience this year with her family on the sidelines.

“I’m so thankful that they got up out of bed early on a holiday just to come and stand and watch me finish a race. It’s awesome to have them participate in something that I enjoy,” said Kelsey.

Like Kelsey and her family, other racers said they’ve also made the event a yearly tradition. After finishing the 5k race, Kenyatta Jackson said he he comes down from Maryland every year for the Turkey Trot; this year running with his nephew for the first time.

“I just wanted to make sure before we pig out we do a little activity,” said Jackson.

There were four races including, the fun run, which is one mile. Followed by a 5k, 10k and 15k race.

