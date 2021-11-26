Advertisement

Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - A basketball fan got quite a surprise during an Orlando Magic game.

The moment happened when James and Taylor Baily popped up on the big screen during the kiss-cam.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James Baily said.

Taylor Baily said she learned she was pregnant only a few days before the game and wanted to do something big to tell James Baily.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way, so I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” she said.

Taylor Baily planned the whole thing in secret and brought her parents along for the surprise as well.

“Shortly after it happened, the messages started pouring in. We saw you on Sports Center. We saw you on this, we saw you on that,” James Baily said.

The couple now has a memory that will last a lifetime and something to be even more grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“We haven’t even eaten turkey yet and it’s already the best Thanksgiving ever,” James Baily said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
Three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty.
Local leaders and activists reacted to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict
More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through TLH between Thanksgiving and the...
TLH numbers near pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving holiday
He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase

Latest News

An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
Around 4000 people anxiously waited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 46th Annual...
46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot returns for in-person races
Dr. Walter L. Smith died at 86.
FAMU’s 7th president Dr. Walter L. Smith dead at 86
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to the community in Tallahassee's Frenchtown.
Project Annie celebrates Thanksgiving with 23rd annual food giveaway