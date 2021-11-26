Advertisement

Carter’s Corner opens new resource center for fathers

Carter's Corner opened on East Lafayette St. last month, providing an open space for safe...
Carter's Corner opened on East Lafayette St. last month, providing an open space for safe dialogue.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Building up the community can begin with building up fathers.

That’s the goal of Carter’s Corner, a new resource center in Tallahassee. It’s the home for the 24:7 Dads program, offering training and support for fathers.

Carter’s Corner opened on East Lafayette St. last month, providing an open space for safe dialogue.

“I was a 16, 17 year old dad. You don’t get a manual beforehand, you learn how to be a dad after the kid come,” said founder Dr. Sam Carter. “What we have in our community are a lot of kids who’ve grown up without the facilitation of a father.”

Carter’s Corner and the 24:7 Dads program helps fathers develop healthy parenting skills while offering support and guidance.

“When men are involved in their kids lives, when men of the community have a strong foundation of good information and resources, the community is generally better,” Carter said.

Kelly Payne connected with Carter about a year ago, and will soon enroll in 24:7 Dads.

The program offers small group sessions with about five to seven men. Through open communication and building trust with one another, the men help each other grow and talk through barriers their facing at home.

“I never had a father, someone I could go to and ask for fatherly advice, or just any kind of advice pertaining to a male,” Payne said. “Just the talks that me and Mr. Sam have had made me a better father to my three children.”

He’s a single father of three teenagers, and says the program has helped him better communicate with his kids.

“You can come talk to me, you can tell me anything that you need to tell me, I’m here, versus hey, tell me what’s going on,” Payne said. “That matters, and I got that from here.”

Jontae Jackson is also involved in 24:7 Dads. He enrolled in the program following strained relationships at home.

Jackson is a 23 year veteran of the Army National Guard, and says the small group sessions have given him a new sense of self awareness.

“I don’t know where along the way I developed this, but I became the sergeant at home and not the dad,” Jackson said. “I was able to start to understand where my kids were coming from. Me and my wife got five kids together, so I’ve had to understand the different personalities of each child.”

Jackson says he now has stronger, personal relationships with each of his children.

Carter says the resource center is designed to be a space to come as you are, but leave a better man.

“We’re working on building future leaders,” Carter said. “We want them to pour in to their kid so that their kid becomes a productive part of our community and contribute in a positive way.”

Carter’s Corner also offers business and legal advice and support for fathers in the program.

Carter says the best way to get involved is to stop by the resource center or reach out on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison

Latest News

Tallahassee nonprofit The Plant serves up a Thanksgiving feast for the community.
Local nonprofit ensures everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty.
Local leaders and activists reacted to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict