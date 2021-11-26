Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a few showers in portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning as a cold front approached the area. Rain chances will be the highest in the morning, but decrease as the front moves through the viewing area through the morning and early afternoon hours. The sky is forecast to clear through the day with highs ranging from the middle 60s to near 70.

Freeze warnings were issued most of South Georgia and the western and central Big Bend for Saturday morning. A frost advisory was also issued for the same time period for portions of the Big Bend. Lows will be closer to the freezing mark to near 30 for many inland locations under a clear sky and a lighter to calm wind. Guidance models in recent days have called for low temperatures warmer than reality; therefore, this meteorologist is leaning toward the lower side or just below their outputs.

The sun will return Saturday with highs in the middle 60s, but a developing storm system in Texas and Mexico is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday into Sunday. Lift will be sufficient, but the lower-level moisture will not be. The sky will be mostly cloudy Sunday with only a 10% chance of a stray shower - mainly closer to the coast. Sunday’s morning low will be near 40 with a high near 60.

A reinforcing shot of colder and drier air will take place starting Monday. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the mid to upper 30s with highs those days close to 70. Temperatures are forecast to moderate starting Wednesday with lows in the lower to mid 40s and highs in the lower to mid 70s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.