FAMU’s 7th president Dr. Walter L. Smith dead at 86

Dr. Walter L. Smith died at 86.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University grieves the passing of Dr. Walter L. Smith, the University’s seventh president. Dr. Smith died in Tampa on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was 86 years old.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., issued a statement on hearing the news.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing today of Florida A&M University’s seventh President and President Emeritus Walter L. Smith, Ph.D. Dr. Smith left an indelible mark as the University’s leader from 1977 to 1985, developing new academic programs and steering FAMU in the right direction,” said Robinson, FAMU’s 12th President. “We’re thankful for his leadership and celebrate his legacy and join the Smith family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well lived.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

