Project Annie celebrates Thanksgiving with 23rd annual food giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Off the chain,” is just one of the phrases used to describe Project Annie’s 23rd annual food giveaway.

Starting at four in the morning, Annie Johnson and volunteers cooked up three dozen turkeys, six dozen pies, a couple pounds of potato salad and so much more for this year’s event. Ms. Annie runs the food pantry in Frenchtown which is open to everyone year round, but says it’s particularly busy on Thanksgiving every year. She tells us she’s tired but happy to see the hard work pay off.

“It help bring people together for one thing,” Ms. Annie said.

Gene Simmons has come to Project Annie for Thanksgiving every year for the last ten years and says the spirit of the holiday is “wonderful”.

“It’s the only place I know where I can have a taste for this wonderful experience of Thanksgiving. It’s the only place I know,” Simmons told us.

“Anybody can prepare a meal, but it’s the love that goes into the meal, right? That’s what’s important,” another attendee Ron Mozee said.

For those who stopped by, Mozee asks that you spread the word to others.

“There’s a lot of people that are homeless that done know that she’s given a lot of love here in this community and have been doing it for several years,” Mozee explained.

Ms. Annie has been serving Thanksgiving meals to the community for more than two decades and has no plan of stopping now.

Outside of Thanksgiving, Project Annie operates as a food pantry and also helps connect people with social services and other resources. Ms. Annie is always looking for donations and volunteers.

