Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
Three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty.
Local leaders and activists reacted to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict
More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through TLH between Thanksgiving and the...
TLH numbers near pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving holiday
He is facing several charges.
Fla. man arrested in Valdosta after stolen property, carjacking, police chase

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
Around 4000 people anxiously waited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 46th Annual...
46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot returns for in-person races