Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a deadly crash that brought vehicles traveling on I-75 this Thanksgiving to a stop.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three vehicles were involved in the wreck. Around 10:40 Thursday morning, a car was headed south on I-75 just past the city of Alachua exit.

The driver entered the right lane striking a semi, the car was knocked back into the left lane and hit an suv.

The suv flipped multiple times, two passengers inside were killed, the other two occupants were injured.

