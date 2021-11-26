Advertisement

‘Tis the season for porch pirates and burglaries, police shares holiday safety tips

The Valdosta Police Department is hosting an open house for new recruits and they spoke about...
The Valdosta Police Department is hosting an open house for new recruits and they spoke about some of the issues they face.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While many South Georgians hit the stores in person for Black Friday, others may have preferred to get their shopping on from the comfort of their home.

With more online shopping comes packages being delivered to your doorsteps, making it a time to watch out for porch pirates.

Valdosta Police Department encourages residents to invest in security cameras.

Although they can’t prevent the crime, it will help during investigations.

When ordering something online, sign up for delivery alerts, so you can immediately grab the package.

If you won’t be home, tell a neighbor or friend to get it for you.

Another problem police see during the holiday season is burglaries.

”We get burglaries, unfortunately, they do occur all the time but a lot of what we see mainly is especially around the college, we get people the college students get some gifts and then go away for two weeks to be home with their parents and unfortunately they left something out and people will break into their apartments,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police recommend not putting boxes of opened items out on the street.

People driving by will know what you have inside the home, giving crooks ideas and making your home a target.

Take boxes to a recycling location or dumpster.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the 2-month-old infant never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021 would be...
Justice for Jersi: Perry family outraged after no indictment in infant’s daycare death
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic
Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.
Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 injuries reported in RV fire near Highway 267
Three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty.
Local leaders and activists reacted to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict

Latest News

Salvation Army toy drive
Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual to drive
Another passing cold front will bring near-freezing temperatures again to most of our area...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov. 26
Another passing cold front will bring near-freezing temperatures again to most of our area...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov. 26
Around 4000 people anxiously waited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 46th Annual...
46th Annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot returns for in-person races