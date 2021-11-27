Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Near-freezing temperatures were abundant as of 7 a.m. Saturday, but sunshine will allow for the temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 by noon. A storm system over Texas Saturday morning was helping to bring some higher-level clouds through the area and will continue to do so for the rest of the day. Highs will reach into the middle 60s in most locations with a breeze mainly out of the north.

The aforementioned storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday into Sunday and help bring in greater cloud coverage Sunday. There is a very low chance of a stray shower near the coast Sunday, but drier air at the surface inland will keep the rain odds on the low side. As the low moves into the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front will pass through the area later on Sunday into early Monday. This front will give another reinforcing shot of colder and drier air. The morning low Sunday will be closer to 40 with a daytime high near 60. Monday morning’s low will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with a high in the upper 60s.

The new work week will begin with more sunshine Monday and last through much of the week. Lows will be in mid 30s Tuesday morning to the upper 30s Wednesday with highs near 70. Temperatures are forecast to increase Thursday and Friday as the surface high pressure system moves into the Atlantic and, with the clockwise wind flow, bring some moisture back into the region. The lows Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s with highs in the lower to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

