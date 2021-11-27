Football Friday Night: November 26, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season has reached the playoffs and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for November 26, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

Madison County at Blountstown

Rabun County at Thomasville

Collins Hill at Lowndes

Munroe at Trinity Christian

North Oconee at Bainbridge

Florida High at Trinity Catholic of Ocala

Wakulla at Baker County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.