Football Friday Night: November 26, 2021
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season has reached the playoffs and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.
Join Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for November 26, 2021.
The team has your highlights for:
- Madison County at Blountstown
- Rabun County at Thomasville
- Collins Hill at Lowndes
- Munroe at Trinity Christian
- North Oconee at Bainbridge
- Florida High at Trinity Catholic of Ocala
- Wakulla at Baker County
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
