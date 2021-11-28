Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving from west to east through the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. A storm system to the west near Gulf Coast was moving trough the region. The guidance models began to change the tune on rain chances late Saturday, and the Sunday morning radar ended up verifying the latest trend. Rain chances will be at, overall, 30% for Sunday as the system moves through and a cold front arrives Sunday night. The Sunday high temperature will approach 60 degrees, but some locations may struggle to get out of the upper 50s. The sky will clear overnight with the Monday morning low near 40.

High pressure at the surface will take control of the weather for much of the week, and leave the region’s weather quiet, nearly cloud free, dry, and cool. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

The high is forecast to move east through the week and move into the Atlantic late week. The placement will bring an east to southeasterly flow by late week and allow for a slow return of low-level moisture and, as a consequence, increase the morning lows into the 40s Thursday and Friday. More clouds will likely be observed along with a small chance of a stray shower Friday. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s.

Guidance models differed on the surface setup for late week into the next weekend, which does lower the confidence of the forecast. But a bit higher moisture content will bring a chance of a shower or two Saturday with some potential of a cold front next weekend. The trends in guidance will continue to be monitored.

