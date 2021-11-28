Advertisement

Small Business Saturday Pop-up shop highlights local small businesses

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Supporting local businesses.

‘The Spot’ on Gaines Street hosted a small businesses pop up shop as a part of Small Business Saturday with hopes to give these businesses owners the exposure they need to be successful.

When it comes to holiday shopping, Black Friday gets all the recognition but Small Business Saturday is just as important.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of time small businesses can kind of get overshadowed by big businesses because everybody knows about big businesses but then there’s like these really cool small businesses that offer more than big businesses do,” explains The Plant’s Hailey Bynum.

The pop-up show gave the small business owners a chance to expand their brands and make valuable connections.

“I did a whole lot of networking and that’s what this is all about,” shared Joyce’s Custom Jewels and Apparel owner Natalie Grice-Philip. “Not every time am I going to make money, I’m aware of that, but I made some wonderful connections that will benefit the business in the future both for mine and the others I have met”

“It is very important for us to have these events because it gives small businesses the opportunity to come and sell their merchandise and get exposure and see the community and network with other people who are doing the same thing,” said Dyon’s Dynasty’s owner Amira Grice.

The pop-up was hosted by black-owned nightlife venue ‘The Spot’ who says they love supporting other businesses.

“We’re a small business so we wanted to help support others by having this venue space open for them and helping them market and you know just get word out about things that people may not know about,” explained The Spot’s Operating Manager Jocelyn Jenkins.

Jenkins says she hopes they can create a place where people and businesses can grow and have a good time.

“We want to you know just create a new vibe, a new environment, a new venue for people to come and enjoy and we’re just trying to be a part of the culture, that’s all,” shared Jenkins.

‘The Spot’ and ‘The Plant’ say they hope to have more pop-ups for small businesses in the future with the former planning to have their grand opening sometime in the new year.

