Stray bullet kills Pa. man eating Thanksgiving dinner

Pennsylvania police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke in relation to the fatal...
Pennsylvania police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke in relation to the fatal shooting of a young man who was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Investigators say Clarke is armed and dangerous.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KYW) - Police in Pennsylvania are on the lookout for an armed murder suspect after a young man was fatally shot at his dinner table while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

Police say 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet that pierced through a window of his Norristown, Pennsylvania, home.

“A sad scene, man. It was a sad scene, very bad,” neighbor William Holmes said. “Sitting in there with your family for Thanksgiving, and you would never expect for anything like that.”

People who live nearby say they heard loud, rapid shots. Others say they saw a family member wave paramedics over for help.

“She was crying and saying, ‘He’s in here. Please help.’ I seen paramedics rush in there,” Holmes said.

Police believe Moctezuma was hit by a stray bullet fired by 19-year-old Kevon Clarke. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument the suspect had with relatives over alcohol.

Police are now searching for Clarke, who they say is armed and dangerous. They are also looking for two other people involved.

“This is the second innocent bystander killed this year by a senseless dispute that turned to gun violence by someone who is not even legally able to own a gun,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man, who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”

Clarke is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

