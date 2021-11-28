Tallahassee family in need after a fire destroys their kitchen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to know what you’re going to do when tragedy strikes but Eddie Thomas and his family found out that when it does, it takes some luck and loving hearts to overcome it.

A few weeks ago Eddie Thomas and his family were sound asleep in their home until what he calls divine intervention woke him up.

“I looked over and saw that my wife was still sleeping and then I jumped up and could smell something burning and I ran in and the entire kitchen was ablaze,” said Eddie Thomas.

The fire engulfed most of the kitchen and almost all their food before Thomas was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The torched kitchen was seen as the icing on the cake for a tough year on the family.

“It’s really been a rough year for me and my family because I’m self-employed and I had issues with my truck,” shared Thomas. “And you know because it took longer than expected to repair my truck I ended up exhausting all my savings.”

And with the holidays quickly approaching, Thomas knew he couldn’t solve this problem alone so he asked for help via Facebook. The response was better than he ever expected.

“I mean the love that the community has given me, I just want to thank everybody because you know they really rallied to our support and it just goes to let you know it’s still goodness in this world,” exclaimed Thomas.

The help, a big turning point for the family that had their doubts but Thomas says he’s thankful he swallowed his pride to ask.

It took serious sacrifice for me to make that post and I don’t regret it because you know it just really gave me a chance to see god at work in god’s people you know what I mean,” explained Thomas.

Thomas says his family was able to enjoy thanksgiving thanks to the donations and is forever grateful to this loving community.

If you’d like to reach out and help this family you can do so by donating to their GoFundMe.

