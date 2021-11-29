Christmas Connection shares family wish lists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is sharing holiday wish lists as it gathers donations to help more than 500 families in the Big Bend this season.

WCTV features five of those families on its newscasts each year.

The Christmas Connection shares the wish lists to give the community insight into the financial struggles of their neighbors and encourage them to help, by adopting a family or donating gifts and necessities.

Case #11 Madison County

A family devastated by COVID needs a boost from the Christmas Connection. A Madison County woman delivered a baby just before dying of COVID in August. Now, the father is struggling to deal with his wife’s death and to take care of his two little girls. The baby is still in the NICU and he has a one year old at home. He’s behind on bills and desperately needs diapers and wipes, blankets and food and wants some toys to put under the tree.

Father - age 37 and two daughters (aged one month and one-year-old)

Diapers (size 1, size 5)

Wipes

Blankets

Bedding (Queen)

Baby doll (black)

Children’s learning toys

Baby activity mats

Food (including food for babies and toddlers)

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Case #45 Leon County

A single mom in Tallahassee struggling to find work, pay her bills and care for her five children. They range in age from two to eight-years-old. The woman lost her job at a nursing home this summer due to COVID. She’s behind more than a thousand dollars on her rent and the family needs food, household supplies and her children need uniforms for their new school. She is hoping the community can donate gifts for her children for Christmas.

Mother, two sons (aged four and eight) and three daughters (aged seven, seven and two)

Pull ups (size 4-5T)

School uniforms - khaki, navy or black pants

School uniforms - white, baby blue or black polos

Basketball

Tablets - 3

Sports gear

Bracelet making/bead kits

Nail polish

Building blocks

Legos

Models

Toy cars

Plastic horse(s)

Baby doll

Stuffed animals

Food

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Case #143 Madison County

A Korean War veteran needs a boost this holiday season. The 81-year-old man in Madison is in poor health and counts on his son and daughter-in-law to care for him. The veteran loves puzzles especially those with 500, 1000 or 2000 pieces. He would like a popcorn popper for his room and a small grill for the back yard. He also needs twin size sheets and blankets.

Sheets (twin)

Blankets (twin)

Comforter (twin)

Puzzles

Small grill

Cookbook

Jackets/shirts (large)

Powder

Cologne

Food

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Case #107 Leon County

A Tallahassee grandmother has a home for the first time in five years and is hoping to provide a joyous Christmas for her grandkids. Some of them will be receiving presents for the first time. The woman used to be homeless and now takes care for her grandchildren ages two months to six-years-old. She is requesting some household basics, diapers and toys for the children.

Grandmother (age 56), three granddaughters (aged one, two and six) and a grandson (aged two-months-old)

Baby blankets

Pots and pans

Mixing bowls

Diapers

Barbie doll (black)

Kitchen/cooking play set

Computer learning toy

Baby doll

Tricycle & helmet

Baby doll with stroller

Musical toys/instruments

Learning toys

Stuffed animals

Sensory toys

Photo frames (4x6, 8x10)

Food

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Case #140 Leon County

A Tallahassee family is trying to bounce back: The family business burned down last year, the mother lost her job due to COVID and septic issues have plagued their home. It’s all created plenty of stress. They have three children - an eight-year-old girl and two teenage boys. The family needs space heaters and blankets to stay warm and household necessities like towels, pots and pans and they also have an air fryer on their wish list. The children are hoping for bikes, books, video games and arts and crafts kits for Christmas.

Mother (age 37), father (age 40) two sons (aged 13 and 15) and a daughter (age eight).

Two blankets (king)

Pots and pans

Air fryer

Knives

Towels

Outdoor fan

Florida Gators sports gear

Wallet

Two bikes & helmets

Two ear buds/headphones

Basketball

Anime

Books

PS4 games

Spiderman

Arts and crafts supplies

Pottery set

Dolls

Food

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Donations - new items only - can be dropped off at the donation center at 2990-2 Apalachee Parkway or people can buy and send gifts directly to the site by using the Christmas Connection’s Amazon wish list.

The Christmas Connection donation center will be open seven days a week from November 28 until December 20. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information about donating and volunteering is available on its website.

