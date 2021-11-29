Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in Quincy Monday morning.

QPD officials tell WCTV they were notified around 9 a.m. Monday that a male had been shot.

Authorities say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Officials did not disclosed any further information, but did say the next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.