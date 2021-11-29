Advertisement

Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex

The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in...
The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in Quincy Monday morning.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in Quincy Monday morning.

QPD officials tell WCTV they were notified around 9 a.m. Monday that a male had been shot.

Authorities say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Officials did not disclosed any further information, but did say the next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter at the scene.

