Advertisement

Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in connection to disappearance and death of Tara Grinstead.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection in the trial for a man accused in the disappearance and death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is set to start next year.

Jury selection for Ryan Duke’s trial will start May 2, 2022, according to the Irwin County Superior Court.

Duke was charged in connection to Tara Grinstead’s death and disappearance. Grinstead went missing in 2005. In 2017, Duke was arrested for murder in connection to her death.

In March, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling ahead of the trial.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in Quincy Monday morning.

Crime

Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive about a shooting.

News

Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carrie Meek, the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died Sunday. She was 95.

News

Railroad Square hosts Family Day, reimagining Black Friday

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County, the City of Tallahassee, and the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, hosted the first ever Family Day celebration at Railroad Square on Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 28

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST
|
By Charles Roop
Showers were moving through the area Sunday morning, but could remain on and off for the rest of the day. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

News

Small Business Saturday Pop-up shop highlights local small businesses

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST
|
By Brandon Spencer
A group of small business owners gathered for a Small Business Saturday The Spot.

News

Tallahassee family in need after a fire destroys their kitchen

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST
|
By Brandon Spencer
Thanks to his quick instincts and a loving community, Eddie Thomas and his family were able to avoid tragedy during a kitchen fire.

News

Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST
|
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago.

News

Salvation Army of Valdosta brings changes to annual toy drive

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST
|
By Jennifer Morejon
The Salvation Army is working to make sure every child in the community has toys under the Christmas tree this year.

Forecast

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 27

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST
|
By Charles Roop
It was another cold morning across the area, but will it stick around for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.