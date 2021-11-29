Advertisement

Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote.

The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroys a Tallahassee family's kitchen and almost all of their food.
Tallahassee family in need after a fire destroys their kitchen
The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in...
Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex
Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.
Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Rep. Kendrick Meek, D-Fla., left, accompanied by his mother Carrie Meek and his wife Leslie,...
Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies

Latest News

In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after...
Bill Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Brother Andrew’s strategist, spy
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Jury seated in trial of Jussie Smollett, ex-’Empire’ actor
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk