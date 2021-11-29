Sunday, November 28th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! It was a dreary day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Patchy fog is possible early tonight, but the clouds and fog will gradually dissipate by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll have sunshine the entire day which will help temperatures warm into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Monday night will be cold with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 30s.

Sunshine will continue for the entire work week with temperatures rising into the low to mid 70s by the middle of the week.

