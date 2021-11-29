Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The 17-year-old girl that was shot to death and a suspect in the shooting have been identified, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive about a shooting.

The victim, later identified as DaNedra Sessoms, 17, was found in the road with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to VPD.

Kendrick Mitchell, 17, was identified as a suspect in connection to the shooting, according to VPD.

On Nov. 28, VPD said Mitchell turned himself in.

Police said both families reported that Sessoms and Mitchell were dating.

Valdosta City Schools confirm both were students.

Mitchell was wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

Police said after the shooting, he left the scene in a car, later abandoned it and ran.

VPD said Mitchell was considered armed and dangerous.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miss Sessoms’ family while they grieve the loss of this young lady who had her life ahead of her,” said Leslie Manahan, the Valdosta police chief.

