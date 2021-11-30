Advertisement

LIVE: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school, authorities say

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the any students were among the wounded.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdowns, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. They later were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store after police secured the school and took the suspect into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in...
Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Some concerned citizens hope calls to change a Blueprint Commission decision on Doak Campbell...
Town hall asks Blueprint Commission to reconsider $20 million FSU payment and “Say No 2 Doak”
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge...
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape
The CDC is strengthening its stance on boosters for all US adults amid concerns over the...
Booster shots could be the key to omicron variant defense, CDC says
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 4-6 people shot at Mich. high school
FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges