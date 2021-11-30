Drivers call for change at dangerous intersection in Bainbridge

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Another crash on Highway 27 N and Bethel Road has residents demanding a solution.

The intersection has been under fire in the community many times before. A lot of people shared their personal experiences about witnessing serious crashes there, and claim they’ll continue to happen if nothing is done.

“We do need a stoplight. Not a caution light, we need a stoplight at this intersection,” said Anna Neal.

While getting gas just off the highway, Neal said she’s lived in the county all her life. Like Neal, several other people said they believe a traffic light will slow drivers down, force them to pay more attention to their surroundings and decrease the number of crashes on the road.

“My daughter had an accident here and it was very traumatic,” she said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, from Jan. 27, 2013, to Aug. 12, 2020, there were a total of 46 crashes at the intersection of HW 27 and Bethel Road. Two of those crashes were fatal.

“A lot of people are not paying attention to the highway itself,” said Chester Bullard. “Plus, they come through here flying and it says 55, but they’re doing 60 to 70 down through here.”

Bullard said he lives about a block away from the intersection and has been for about nine months. During his time here he said he’s witnessed six or seven crashes at the intersection already. One of the most recent involved a semi-truck.

“You couldn’t tell what kind of car it was. It was an SUV. It was a gray SUV. I couldn’t tell if it was a Ford, Chevy or Dodge. All I know is it was totally mangled,” said Bullard.

Nita Birmingham with GDOT said the intersection has been on the agency’s radar since 2007. While there have been a few dozen crashes there, she said there are several factors to considering a traffic light as a solution.

Birmingham said there are nine warrants laid out by the Federal Highway Administration. Some of these criteria include traffic volume and crashes but still do not guarantee that a traffic light will be the best option.

According to GDOT, over 70% of the crashes in the area of the intersection are angle crashes, and Birmingham said that data suggests that drivers are not adhering to the traffic laws.

“This is a problem with individuals coming off the side road and not yielding to 27 traffic,” she said.

While there are still many things to consider, Birmingham said safety can’t just fall on the Department of Transportation.

“I think people tend to look at traffic safety and these issues like ‘Oh, it’s GDOT, you know it’s on them.’ But it takes all of us. It takes drivers paying attention. It takes law enforcement enforcing the traffic laws, because if people aren’t stopping for stop signs, or if they’re speeding on US 27, that’s a law enforcement issue,” she said.

Officials are considering other options, like a roundabout and an R-turn. Instead of making a left from Bethel Road onto Highway 27, drivers would be required to make a right and then U-turn back onto 27.

Birmingham said GDOT is trying to work with the county and residents to find the best solution, and she does not see an easy answer to the community’s concerns.

