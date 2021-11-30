Advertisement

Fireplace malfunction causes Mayfair Road fire, Tallahassee firefighters say

tallahassee fire department
tallahassee fire department(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire on Mayfair Road Monday night.

According to the press release, firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Mayfair Road around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. The fire was coming from the back of the building as firefighters arrived, TFD says.

Firefighters used “an aggressive offensive attack” to put out the fire, which was caused by a malfunctioning fireplace, the department says.

No injuries were reported in this fire, according to the release.

The American Red Cross helped the residents who were displaced by the fire. The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS helped the fire department on the scene.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be $60,000, according to TFD.

TFD says residents should take the following fireplace safety precautions during the winter:

  • Always use a fireplace safety screen.
  • Keep flammable objects (e.g., rugs, curtains, etc.) away from the fireplace.
  • Do not leave children unattended around the fireplace. Remember that the fireplace and its surroundings stay hot; this includes the safety screen.
  • Have your fireplace inspected and swept yearly by a certified fireplace technician.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in...
Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Some concerned citizens hope calls to change a Blueprint Commission decision on Doak Campbell...
Town hall asks Blueprint Commission to reconsider $20 million FSU payment and “Say No 2 Doak”
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

September 2021 photo of the Exit 2 interchange, before traffic was moved to newly-constructed...
I-75 exit bridge demolition to begin in Lowndes County, GDOT says
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ double homicide suspect arrested, Bainbridge PD says
"Fauci Claus" and "The Grim Carlson" on display at the Florida Capitol.
‘Fauci Claus’ displayed at Florida Capitol
Local shops struggle with supply chain shortages
Tallahassee shops struggle with supply chain shortages