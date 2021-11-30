Fireplace malfunction causes Mayfair Road fire, Tallahassee firefighters say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire on Mayfair Road Monday night.

According to the press release, firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Mayfair Road around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. The fire was coming from the back of the building as firefighters arrived, TFD says.

Firefighters used “an aggressive offensive attack” to put out the fire, which was caused by a malfunctioning fireplace, the department says.

No injuries were reported in this fire, according to the release.

The American Red Cross helped the residents who were displaced by the fire. The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS helped the fire department on the scene.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be $60,000, according to TFD.

TFD says residents should take the following fireplace safety precautions during the winter:

Always use a fireplace safety screen.

Keep flammable objects (e.g., rugs, curtains, etc.) away from the fireplace.

Do not leave children unattended around the fireplace. Remember that the fireplace and its surroundings stay hot; this includes the safety screen.

Have your fireplace inspected and swept yearly by a certified fireplace technician.

