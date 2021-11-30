‘People just loved him’: community grieves student who fell from Collegetown apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of flowers now mark the spot where a young man lost his life after a seven-story fall from a Collegetown apartment.

On Nov. 20, friends and family of Giovanni Vitrano gathered for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

The Leon High grad was attending TCC. His high school soccer coach says Giovanni was “larger than life.”

“Just really happy, you know,” Leon soccer coach Scott Evans said. “People just loved him. He was never upset. I never saw him upset about anything, unless it was passion with playing the game.”

Evans saw his former player last Friday, when Giovanni came to one of the team’s games.

“I spoke with him at halftime,” Evans said. “I went up to him and shook his hand, gave him a hug, talked about what he was up to.”

The next night, Giovanni was gone.

“My first thought was like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s true,’” Evans said. “Because I just saw him Friday.”

In a letter to the men’s soccer team, Evans described Giovanni as a “glue guy,” always helping the team stick together.

“He just was all about the team and family and keeping us all together,” Evans said. “He did everything for the team.”

On the Monday after Giovanni’s death, the team wondered whether they should even practice.

Some of the players played with Giovanni as sophomores when he was a senior.

“I said ‘I know one thing,’” Evans said. “If we were to ask Gio, he would say, ‘Practice. You guys go out there and play the game you love.’”

Evans said Giovanni will live through them every time the Leon Lions take the field.

The team is gathering together on Sunday to remember their favorite memories of Giovanni and to set up a banner in his memory.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the circumstances of Giovanni’s death. TPD said it did not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

We requested a copy of the police incident report five days ago and are still waiting for more information.

