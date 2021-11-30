Advertisement

Thomasville Police urging vigilance against counterfeit cash during holiday shopping season

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holiday shopping is underway and officials are asking that everyone take a careful look at their cash.

The Thomasville Police Department says they deal with counterfeit money all year round, but during the holiday season they’re asking customers and store clerks to pay extra attention.

TPD says on Monday alone, there were four reports made regarding counterfeit money.

Due to the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, Lieutenant Toby Knifer says it’s easy to mistake real money for a counterfeit bill.

While some bills can be easily detected with a counterfeit pen or unusual markings, others can pass for the real thing and in those cases, people are urged to pay close attention.

“A lot more people are out there making purchases. A lot more cash is being used. Just be vigilant and take a second glance at your bills and make sure that they’re real,” Lt. Knifer said.

He adds some bills can be tracked which is why it’s important to call in and report a fake bill when you come into contact with it.

While Knifer says, in some cases, the counterfeit bills can go unnoticed right away, knowingly using or distributing counterfeit bills is a felony.

