UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ double homicide suspect arrested, Bainbridge PD says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says the man who was wanted for two homicides in the area was arrested Tuesday morning.

Donovan McCray, 22, was the suspect of two shootings in the area of Sims and Powell streets, one on Nov. 4 and another on Nov. 10, according to BPS. Anthony Crosby and Destiny Young were the victims of the Nov. 4 shooting.

One person was injured in the drive-by shooting in that same location on Nov. 10.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding McCray on Nov. 20. He was arrested in the area of Russ Street in Bainbridge around 10 a.m., Nov. 30.

Before he was arrested, BPS said McCray was facing 15 counts of aggravated assault in addition to the homicide charges.

