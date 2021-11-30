Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Nov. 21, 2021

By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quincy Police Department is investigating a death at the Arbor Crest Apartment Complex in...
Death investigation underway at Quincy apartment complex
Kendrick Mitchell turned himself on Sunday.
Update: 17-year-old Valdosta murder suspect turns himself in
Some concerned citizens hope calls to change a Blueprint Commission decision on Doak Campbell...
Town hall asks Blueprint Commission to reconsider $20 million FSU payment and “Say No 2 Doak”
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Nov. 28, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 28, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 28, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 28, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 21, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 21, 2021
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban